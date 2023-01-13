New Mexico lawmakers seek to prohibit local abortion bans

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Local governments across New Mexico would be prohibited from placing restrictions on abortion access under initiatives outlined by Democratic state legislators Friday. A companion initiative aims to protect doctors who perform abortion and patients from harassment and investigations by out-of-state interests. The two legislative proposals would shore up abortion rights across the Democratic-led state in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling last year that overturned Roe v. Wade and left legalization up to the states.

New Mexico’s Legislature passed a measure in 2021 to repeal a dormant 1969 statute that outlawed most abortion procedures.