Albuquerque police report finding Bengal tiger in a dog crate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police officers responding to reports of a shooting in southeast Albuquerque say they found a Bengal tiger in a dog crate.

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish took custody of the tiger Tuesday.

Four months ago, the department asked for the public’s help to find a young tiger that had been whisked away from an Albuquerque-area house where police found drugs, guns, cash, and a small alligator.

Police say it’s unclear who owns the tiger and if it’s the same animal sought since September.

Responding officers say a man was found at the mobile home Tuesday afternoon with a gunshot wound on one of his legs and may have been struck by a stray bullet.

Police spotted a blood trail and followed it to an unlocked trailer and that’s where the tiger was found inside the crate.