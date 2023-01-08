© 2023 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that Matters.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News

Biden inspects busy port of entry along US-Mexico border

KRWG | By Associated Press
Published January 8, 2023 at 3:06 PM MST
Biden Border
Andrew Harnik/AP
/
AP
A large "Welcome to Mexico" sign hung over the Bridge of the Americas is visible at right as President Joe Biden, left, stands with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers as he tours the El Paso port of entry, a busy port of entry along the U.S.-Mexico border, in El Paso Texas, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — President Joe Biden has inspected a busy port of entry along the U.S.-Mexico border on his first trip to the region. His visit to El Paso, Texas, comes as Republicans try to blame him for the record numbers of migrants crossing into the country.

Biden watched as border officers in El Paso demonstrated how they search vehicles for drugs, money and other contraband. In a sign of the deep political tensions over the immigration, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott handed Biden a letter upon his arrival that said the “chaos” at the border was the “direct result” of the president's failure to enforce federal laws.

Regional News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press