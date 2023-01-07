On eve of Biden's border visit, migrants fear new rules

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — President Joe Biden will arrive Sunday in El Paso for his first, politically thorny visit to the southern border. Migrant advocates there describe an increasing “climate of fear” since the president last week announced new immigration restrictions.

Cubans, Nicaraguans, Haitians and Venezuelans will be expelled to Mexico if they enter the U.S. illegally. It's a major expansion of a pandemic-era immigration policy called Title 42. The new rules will also include offering humanitarian parole for up to 30,000 people a month from those four countries if they apply online and find a financial sponsor.