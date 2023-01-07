© 2023 KRWG
Regional News

On eve of Biden's border visit, migrants fear new rules

KRWG | By Associated Press
Published January 7, 2023 at 7:08 PM MST
Residents and pro-migrant activists hold signs while marching in downtown El Paso, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Several hundred marched through the streets of El Paso a day before President Joe Biden's first, politically-thorny visit to the southern border. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — President Joe Biden will arrive Sunday in El Paso for his first, politically thorny visit to the southern border. Migrant advocates there describe an increasing “climate of fear” since the president last week announced new immigration restrictions.

Cubans, Nicaraguans, Haitians and Venezuelans will be expelled to Mexico if they enter the U.S. illegally. It's a major expansion of a pandemic-era immigration policy called Title 42. The new rules will also include offering humanitarian parole for up to 30,000 people a month from those four countries if they apply online and find a financial sponsor.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.