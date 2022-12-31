Gov. Lujan Grisham makes appointments to Public Regulation Commission

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed a former state lawmaker and two policy experts to a powerful regulatory commission whose decisions directly impact the state's utility customers. She announced her picks Friday for the Public Regulation Commission. They are Brian Moore, Patrick O'Connell and Gabriel Aguilera.

A constitutional amendment approved by New Mexico votes in the fall gave the governor authority to appoint the commission from a list of candidates chosen by a nominating panel.

The governor also signed an executive order Friday creating a Native American advisory council to work with the commission, addressing concerns they lack representation before the regulatory body.