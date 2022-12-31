AG Balderas says teen's death in Albuquerque standoff was avoidable

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top prosecutor says a teenage boy’s death in an Albuquerque house fire, which broke out after authorities tried to arrest a man inside, could have been avoided.

Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Friday, a day before he leaves office, the results of a review of the July death of 15-year-old Brett Rosenau. Balderas says “less-lethal tactics to detain the suspect earlier would have mitigated fatal risks.” He called on Police Chief Harold Medina and incoming Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen to work together on effective, non-lethal options when it comes to apprehending suspects.

Medina had asked Balderas to lead a probe.