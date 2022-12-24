Stuck at the border, migrants find a little Christmas cheer

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) — Tens of thousands of migrants who fled violence and poverty will spend Christmas in crowded shelters or on the dangerous streets of Mexican border towns.

The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court not to lift pandemic-era restrictions on asylum-seekers before the holiday weekend. The court is also weighing some states’ request to keep them indefinitely as border crossings reach unprecedented numbers.

In El Paso, Texas, so many migrants crossed in recent weeks that shelters are packed beyond capacity, leaving many to sleep in the freezing streets. But from a cookie-bearing volunteer in festive Christmas sweater to a shelter’s re-enactment of the Christmas story, some are trying to bring holiday cheer to the migrants.