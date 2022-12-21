New Mexico city ends bid to retrofit coal-fired power plant

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — City leaders have ended their bid to retrofit a shuttered coal-fired power plant in northwestern New Mexico as a way to preserve jobs and tax revenue for Farmington and surrounding communities. The city of Farmington announced Tuesday it ended the plan it began years ago to acquire the San Juan Generating Station and run it with a partner as part of a carbon capture project. The Farmington Daily Times reported that the announcement came hours after a closed meeting with city councilors and the head of Enchant Energy. City officials said a decision by an arbitration panel to allow for the auctioning of key equipment undermined their plans.

