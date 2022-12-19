New Mexico student charged in connection with fatal shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A University of New Mexico student has been charged in connection with last month’s fatal shooting on campus that involved a basketball player at a rival school. Bernalillo County prosecutors say 19-year-old Eli-sha Upshaw was arrested Friday on suspicion of two counts of aggravated battery, conspiracy and tampering with evidence. They say Upshaw allegedly helped lure New Mexico State University forward Mike Peake to UNM’s Albuquerque campus hours before a scheduled basketball game between the two schools Nov. 19 and allegedly attacked him with a baseball bat. Authorities say that led to a shootout between Peake and 19-year-old UNM student Brandon Travis, who died at the scene. Prosecutors say Upshaw tried to hide and destroy evidence.