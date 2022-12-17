Judge rules Alamogordo lab cannot keep research chimps

A federal judge has ruled that chimpanzees previously used for research in a New Mexico laboratory can be transferred to an animal sanctuary. A U.S. District Court judge in Maryland found this week the National Institutes of Health legally cannot refuse to send chimpanzees in the Alamogordo Primate Facility to a sanctuary. It would violate the Chimpanzee Health, Improvement, Maintenance and Protection Act. The law was established in 2000 to fund a federal chimpanzee sanctuary system. The order is in response to a lawsuit brought by the Humane Society of the United States last year. According to the federal agency, 30 chimps remain in Alamogordo because of medical conditions and social attachments.