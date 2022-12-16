Holiday FM Programming 2022

Saturday, December 17

Selected Shorts: Holidays with Mom 5-6 p.m.

Guest host Meg Wolitzer presents two stories about being home for the holidays and how you can count on your mom to be there for you—and possibly complicate things.

Monday, December 19

Hanukkah Lights/Candles Burning Brightly 2-4 p.m.

Each year Hanukkah Lights, hosted by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz, marks the age-old Jewish celebration with contemporary fiction. Then, at 3 pm, enjoy lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Hanukkah dish and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home.

Tuesday, December 20

St. Olaf Christmas Festival 2-3 p.m.

The St. Olaf Christmas Festival has become one of the nation's most cherished holiday celebrations. This year's presentation, “Promise of Peace,” features more than 500 student musicians performing at Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis. At 3 pm, take in a program of holiday favorites new and old from Chanticleer, the two-time Grammy-winning 12-man ensemble known as an "orchestra of voices."

Chanticleer Christmas from American Public Media 3-4 p.m.

This unique, one-hour program of holiday music is presented live in concert by Chanticleer. Hear why this superb 12-man ensemble is known as "an orchestra of voices," as they perform holiday classics and new favorites, with choral commentary by host Steve Staruch.

Wednesday, December 21

The Christmas Revels: In Celebration of the Winter Solstice 2-4 p.m.

A musical celebration of the winter holidays—Christmas, the Solstice, Jonkonnu, New Year’s, and Twelfth Night/Epiphany—this program features traditional carols, wassails, hymns, spirituals, children’s game-songs, and folk dance-tunes excerpted from live stage productions around the country.

Thursday, December 22

Intermezzo – Hanukkah Special with Leora Zeitlin 2-4 p.m.

Leora Zeitlin's annual Hanukkah special.

Friday, December 23

Intermezzo – Holiday Requests with Leora Zeitlin 2-4 p.m.

Leora Zeitlin takes your holiday music requests, live.

Friday, December 23

A Fiesta holiday special with Emily Guerra 7-9 p.m.

Emily Guerra's holiday show centers on the music, food, and storytelling of New Mexico Christmas traditions.

Saturday, December 24

Tinsel Tales: NPR Christmas Favorites 5-6 p.m.

Saturday, December 31

Vintage New Year 5-6 p.m.

A collection of vintage rock, blues, jazz, doo-wop and pop vocal performances by a diverse assortment of artists helps usher in the new year.

Saturday, December 31

Cross City Blues with Marty Racine 9-midnight

Goodbye and farewell, 2022! Marty Racine plays the New Year’s Eve blues.

Holiday programming on KRWG Public Media is brought to you by: Action Program for Animals, Malooly's Flooring Company, Baquera Jewelers and Evolve Credit Union.