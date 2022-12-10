Suspect arrested in death of teen hit by SUV in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Las Cruces police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in the death of a teenage boy who was killed by an SUV that investigators say veered off a Highway 70 frontage road and struck him while he was walking on the sidewalk. Isaiah Angel Anthony Gutierrez of Las Cruces was being held Saturday in the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he was booked on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter in Friday’s death of the 16-year-old boy. Police say the victim was a student at Organ Mountain High School. They found the boy dead when they responded to a report of a vehicle-pedestrian crash on Bataan Memorial East at about 4 p.m. Friday.