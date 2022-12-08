New Mexico seeks tougher provisions for Waste Isolation Pilot Plant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico officials are outlining new conditions for a proposed permit for the U.S. government to continue disposing of nuclear waste in the state's southeast corner.

As a hedge against becoming the nation’s permanent dumping ground, New Mexico wants to raise the bar with its proposal by demanding federal officials produce a full accounting of waste still needing to be cleaned up. It also intends to put Congress on notice that the permit would be revoked if it expands the type of waste that can be brought to the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant.