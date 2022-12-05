© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional

Texas jurors hear ex-Border Patrol agent's confession in killings

KRWG | By AP
Published December 5, 2022 at 1:17 PM MST
gavel.jpg

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jurors in the capital murder trial of a former U.S. Border Patrol agent have heard him confess in a taped interview to killing four sex workers in South Texas. If convicted of capital murder, 39-year-old Juan David Ortiz faces life in prison without parole because prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty. Ortiz was a Border Patrol intelligence supervisor at the time of his arrest in September 2018. Jurors heard the taped confession last week. The bodies of the four women were found along roads on the outskirts of Laredo in 2018. Authorities say Ortiz wasn’t on duty during the killings and wore civilian clothes.

Regional
AP
See stories by AP