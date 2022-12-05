New Mexico may overhaul high school graduation requirements

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico lawmakers are drafting legislation aimed at overhauling high school graduation requirements and reducing the minimum number of class-unit credits. High school teacher and state Rep. Andrés Romero of Albuquerque said Monday he hopes to support a bill that would eliminate algebra 2 as a graduation requirement, among other changes. That could open up space in high school curriculums for subjects such as statistics and probabilities that are seen as increasingly relevant to college and career preparation. New Mexico has gone about 20 years since the last comprehensive overhaul of high school graduation requirements.