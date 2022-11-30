New Mexico officials certify statewide election results

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's state Canvassing Board certified results from the midterm election on Tuesday in a 3-0 vote amid praise for election administrators and poll workers. The board meeting was the culmination a once-routine process that in some locations has become a focal point for those voicing distrust in voting systems. Election results have largely been certified without issue in jurisdictions across the country, though Republican officials in a rural Arizona county have so far refused. New Mexico’s 33 counties already certified results of the Nov. 8 election. Democrats maintained control of every statewide elected office and flipped a congressional seat.