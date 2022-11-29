© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional

Prosecutor resigns amid 2019 Walmart attack criticism

KRWG | By AP
Published November 29, 2022 at 9:37 AM MST
Yvonne Rosales El Paso District Attorney 2022.jpg

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A Texas prosecutor facing mounting criticism over the handling of the 2019 Walmart mass shooting in El Paso that killed 23 people has resigned. The decision by El Paso County District Attorney Yvonne Rosales on Monday came after the county took the extraordinary step of seeking to remove her from elected office. El Paso television station KTSM reported that Rosales' last day will be Dec. 14. Rosales’ job was put in jeopardy over accusations of incompetence involving hundreds of criminal cases in El Paso and slowing down the case against Patrick Crusius, the suspected Walmart shooter who faces the death penalty if convicted.

Regional
AP
See stories by AP