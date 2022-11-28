New Mexico court denies challenge of regulatory reforms

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court has denied a challenge to a voter-approved measure overhauling a powerful commission that determines how much utilities can charge customers for electricity and other services. The court announced its decision Monday after hearing oral arguments in a case that centered on whether voters understood they would be giving up their right to elect members to the Public Regulation Commission. The constitutional amendment approved in 2020 turns the commission into a three-person panel appointed by the governor. An independent nominating committee is supposed to vet candidates before the governor picks appointees.