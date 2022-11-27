Authorities: Municipal judge, husband die in likely murder-suicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a municipal judge in New Mexico appears to have been fatally shot by her husband before he killed himself. Bernalillo County sheriff’s spokeswoman Jayme Fuller says deputies on Friday found the bodies of Diane Albert and Eric Pinkerton, as well as those of several dogs and a cat, at their home in the Village of Los Ranchos, which borders Albuquerque. Fuller says Pinkerton apparently shot and killed them all before he took his own life.

Albert was a municipal judge for the Village of Los Ranchos and had served as a planning and zoning commissioner for the North Valley community.