New Mexico court asked to reconsider electricity rate case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court is being asked to reconsider its decision allowing the state's largest electric utility to delay issuing rate credits to customers. The state attorney general and consumer advocates filed motions this week. Regulators in June had ordered Public Service Co. of New Mexico to begin issuing the credits since customers would no longer benefit from the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station after its closure. The utility challenged the regulatory order and requested a stay. The Supreme Court has yet to decide the merits of the case. Advocates contend that delaying economic relief to customers from the plant's closure undermines New Mexico's energy transition law.