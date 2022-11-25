© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional

New Mexico court asked to reconsider electricity rate case

KRWG | By AP
Published November 25, 2022 at 1:15 PM MST
san_juan.jpg
sierrraclub.org
/

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court is being asked to reconsider its decision allowing the state's largest electric utility to delay issuing rate credits to customers. The state attorney general and consumer advocates filed motions this week. Regulators in June had ordered Public Service Co. of New Mexico to begin issuing the credits since customers would no longer benefit from the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station after its closure. The utility challenged the regulatory order and requested a stay. The Supreme Court has yet to decide the merits of the case. Advocates contend that delaying economic relief to customers from the plant's closure undermines New Mexico's energy transition law.

Regional
AP
See stories by AP