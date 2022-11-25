Lujan Grisham positive for COVID-19

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the second time she has gotten the virus. In a statement, the governor said she was experiencing mild symptoms and was isolating. The governor said she was fully vaccinated and had received the latest COVID-19 booster. She wasn’t taking part in Thanksgiving celebrations with family. The governor tested positive on Wednesday afternoon. She had returned on Tuesday from a United Nations climate change conference in Egypt. Lujan Grisham first tested positive for the virus about three months ago.