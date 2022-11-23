New Mexico's top finance official to retire

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The head of New Mexico's Department of Finance and Administration will retire at the end of the year. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office announced the upcoming retirement of Deborah Romero on Tuesday. Romero's career in state government has spanned nearly 50 years. She has worked for nine different gubernatorial administrations and participated in over 40 legislative sessions. She started as a student intern and spent most of her time working for the finance agency. Romero played a key role in the drafting and implementation of state budgets. Her departure will mark the latest, as other cabinet secretaries have announced their departures in recent months.