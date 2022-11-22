Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold inauguration on New Year's Day

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will kick off her second term with the new year. A website launched by her administration devoted to inaugural festivities announced a governor’s inaugural ball slated for Jan. 1.

Retired state Rep. Deborah Armstrong and Victor Reyes, the governor’s legislative director, have also been announced as the ball’s co-chairs. Lujan Grisham won reelection earlier this month. She defeated Republican Mark Ronchetti on pledges to safeguard access to abortion and sustain public spending on social safety-net programs.

New Mexico has alternated between Democratic and Republican governors since the early 1980s. An incumbent governor last lost reelection in 1994.