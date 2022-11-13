© 2022 KRWG
Alec Baldwin sues to 'clear his name' in movie set killing

KRWG | By AP
Published November 13, 2022 at 8:23 AM MST
The movie <em>Rust</em> was being filmed at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., where the fatal shooting took place in October.
The movie Rust was being filmed at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., where the fatal shooting took place in October of 2021.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Saying he wants to clear his name, Alec Baldwin is suing people involved in handling and supplying the loaded gun that he was using when it fired and killed a crew member last year during filming of the movie “Rust." The shooting was ruled an accident. Baldwin on Friday sued in Los Angeles, alleging negligence by the armorer, gun supplier and others. Baldwin was rehearsing with a gun on the New Mexico set when it fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin has said he was told the gun was safe and didn't know it held a live round. Baldwin says he's been “wrongly viewed as the perpetrator of this tragedy." Last month, Hutchins' family announced it had agreed to settle a lawsuit against the actor.

