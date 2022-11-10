Democrats flip House seat in New Mexico with Vasquez victory

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic challenger Gabe Vasquez has won election to Congress in New Mexico’s 2nd District, defeating incumbent Rep. Yvette Herrell in a majority-Hispanic district along the U.S. border with Mexico. Vasquez highlighted his Latino heritage and an upbringing along the border in a working-class, immigrant family. He advocated for solutions to climate change and conservation of public lands in a district traditionally dominated by oil and natural gas interests. Vasquez previously served on the Las Cruces City Council and campaigned for Congress on support for restoring federal guarantees to abortion access and more equitable pay. Republicans are challenging congressional redistricting of the seat.