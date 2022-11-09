Second Congressional district too early to call in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two Democratic congresswomen won reelection to
seats in New Mexico on Tuesday while it was too early to call the winner
in the state’s only other district. Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell is
vying for a second term in the 2nd congressional district that stretches
from the U.S. border with Mexico across desert oilfields and portions
of Albuquerque. Democratic nominee Gabe Vasquez campaigned to flip the
majority-Hispanic district on support for more equitable access to
economic opportunity, a humanitarian approach to immigration and greater
accountability for climate change. Democratic Reps. Teresa Leger
Fernandez of Santa Fe and Melanie Stansbury of Albuquerque both won
reelection Tuesday.