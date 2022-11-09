Second Congressional district too early to call in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two Democratic congresswomen won reelection to

seats in New Mexico on Tuesday while it was too early to call the winner

in the state’s only other district. Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell is

vying for a second term in the 2nd congressional district that stretches

from the U.S. border with Mexico across desert oilfields and portions

of Albuquerque. Democratic nominee Gabe Vasquez campaigned to flip the

majority-Hispanic district on support for more equitable access to

economic opportunity, a humanitarian approach to immigration and greater

accountability for climate change. Democratic Reps. Teresa Leger

Fernandez of Santa Fe and Melanie Stansbury of Albuquerque both won

reelection Tuesday.