Buu Nygren elected Navajo Nation president

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Buu Nygren has spoiled Navajo President Jonathan

Nez’s hopes for a second term in office. Unofficial results from the

tribe’s election office show Nygren defeated Nez in the nonpartisan race

Tuesday. Nygren had been frustrated at the pace of tribal government

and infrastructure projects that he said Nez had long enough to bring to

fruition. Nez has pledged to work more closely with the Navajo Nation

Council that often is seen as more powerful than the presidency. Still,

the Navajo president wields influence nationally because of the size of

the tribe’s reservation in the U.S. Southwest and its huge population.