© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional

Buu Nygren elected Navajo Nation president

KRWG | By AP
Published November 9, 2022 at 1:10 AM MST
navajo.jpg

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Buu Nygren has spoiled Navajo President Jonathan

Nez’s hopes for a second term in office. Unofficial results from the

tribe’s election office show Nygren defeated Nez in the nonpartisan race

Tuesday. Nygren had been frustrated at the pace of tribal government

and infrastructure projects that he said Nez had long enough to bring to

fruition. Nez has pledged to work more closely with the Navajo Nation

Council that often is seen as more powerful than the presidency. Still,

the Navajo president wields influence nationally because of the size of

the tribe’s reservation in the U.S. Southwest and its huge population.

Regional
AP
See stories by AP