Buu Nygren elected Navajo Nation president
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Buu Nygren has spoiled Navajo President Jonathan
Nez’s hopes for a second term in office. Unofficial results from the
tribe’s election office show Nygren defeated Nez in the nonpartisan race
Tuesday. Nygren had been frustrated at the pace of tribal government
and infrastructure projects that he said Nez had long enough to bring to
fruition. Nez has pledged to work more closely with the Navajo Nation
Council that often is seen as more powerful than the presidency. Still,
the Navajo president wields influence nationally because of the size of
the tribe’s reservation in the U.S. Southwest and its huge population.