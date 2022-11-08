© 2022 KRWG
Navajo legislative leader to resign but remain a lawmaker

KRWG | By AP
Published November 8, 2022 at 10:24 AM MST
navajo.jpg

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The head of the Navajo Nation's legislative branch says he'll resign from his leadership post after he was photographed intoxicated during a family vacation in Las Vegas. Navajo Nation Council Speaker Seth Damon said Friday during a special session that he'll step down as leader of the legislative branch once his fellow lawmakers elect someone to fill the rest of his term. For now, he'll appoint lawmakers to oversee the council and handle administrative duties temporarily. He remains speaker in name and retains his position as a tribal lawmaker. A bill to place Damon on leave indefinitely without pay has been withdrawn.

