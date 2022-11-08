Hobbs City Commission passes ordinance to block abortion clinics

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — The Hobbs city commission has unanimously passed an ordinance designed to block abortion clinics from operating although the procedure remains legal in New Mexico. The Hobbs News Sun reports the all-male city commission voted 7-0 Monday night for the so-called “sanctuary city for the unborn” ordinance. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has cast herself as a staunch defender of access to abortion. Grishman says Hobbs’ ordinance “is a clear affront to the rights and personal autonomy of every woman in Hobbs and southeastern New Mexico. She also says “reproductive health care is legal and protected in every corner of the state." New Mexico law ensures access to abortion with few restrictions even after the U.S. Supreme Court rolled back guaranteed access in a June decision.