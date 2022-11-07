Voters in New Mexico embrace early, absentee voting in midterm

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Voter participation by early and absentee balloting in Tuesday’s election has nearly surpassed that kind of participation in New Mexico’s 2018 midterm election.

The New Mexico Secretary of State’s office on Monday said that nearly 440,000 ballots have been cast through the close of early in-person voting on Saturday and by absentee voting. That’s only a few thousand votes shy of the 2018 tally for all early and absentee ballots.

Polls reopen Tuesday at 7 a.m. as voters decide whether to reelect Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham or back Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti.

Registered Democrats accounted for nearly 52% of early and absentee ballots cast so far in advance of Election Day.

