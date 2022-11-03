Crews in Portales work to return water service after a leak was found in main line

PORTALES, N.M. (AP) — Officials in Portales say the city will be without water until a leak in the 24-inch main water line is repaired. They say city water crews found the leak early Thursday and are working to fix the problem, but there is no immediate timetable available.

Portales officials say city offices and schools were closed Thursday along with Eastern New Mexico University. Authorities say non-potable water is available at the Portales Fire Department Station 1. They say people will need to bring their own container to fill up and each household is limited to five gallons.