© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional

Crews in Portales work to return water service after a leak was found in main line

KRWG | By AP
Published November 3, 2022 at 10:31 PM MDT
Portales FD.jpg
Portales Fire Dept.
/
City of Portales sets up non-potable water for residents at a local fire station.

PORTALES, N.M. (AP) — Officials in Portales say the city will be without water until a leak in the 24-inch main water line is repaired. They say city water crews found the leak early Thursday and are working to fix the problem, but there is no immediate timetable available.

Portales officials say city offices and schools were closed Thursday along with Eastern New Mexico University. Authorities say non-potable water is available at the Portales Fire Department Station 1. They say people will need to bring their own container to fill up and each household is limited to five gallons.

Regional
AP
See stories by AP