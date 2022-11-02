Crime opens political lane for GOP in Democratic New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republicans are pumping resources into a law-and-order campaign for governor in New Mexico by a local television celebrity, and a visit by President Joe Biden this week is geared toward shoring up support for an incumbent Democrat. Former TV meteorologist and Republican nominee for governor Mark Ronchetti is highlighting concerns about crime in a bid to unseat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. The governor has hitched her campaign to support for abortion access. Ronchetti has support from a pack of ambitious GOP governors with little love for Donald Trump in a state that has alternated between Democratic and Republican governors for decades.