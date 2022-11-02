2 arrested after Santa Fe woman fatally stabbed with a sword

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a woman and her boyfriend have been arrested in connection with a death in Santa Fe in which the victim was stabbed with a three-foot metal sword. Police say 19-year-old Kiara McCulley and 25-year-old Isaac Apodaca were taken into custody Saturday and both remain jailed on open counts of murder. According to a criminal complaint, McCulley is accused of stabbing 19-year-old Grace Jennings and may have tried to decapitate her after allegedly being encouraged to do so by Apodaca. Police say they found text messages between Apodaca and McCully allegedly conspiring to kill Jennings. McCully says she has multiple personality disorder and doesn’t remember fatally stabbing the victim. Jennings’ body was found Saturday in a detached garage at the home of McCulley’s mother.