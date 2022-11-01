Trump weighs in regarding New Mexico race for governor

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Republican nominee for governor Mark Ronchetti in a social media post. It’s unclear how the endorsement affects Ronchetti’s chances in the Nov. 8 general election in a state that Trump lost twice. President Biden won the New Mexico vote by 11 percentage points in 2020. In a post on the Truth Social, Trump called incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham “absolutely terrible” and said that Ronchetti “will be tough & smart on Crime, the Border & everything else. Ronchetti has campaigned for governor at arms length from Trump.