© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional

NM State picks up its first road win since Sept. 22, 2018

KRWG | By AP
Published October 30, 2022 at 8:39 AM MDT
aggies.jpg

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Diego Pavia passed for two touchdowns, Ethan Albertson made three field goals and New Mexico State beat UMass 23-13 for its first road win since Sept. 22, 2018. With the win, the Aggies leave UMass with the longest road losing streak at 21 games. Albertson made field goals of 41, 30 and 43 yards. His 43-yarder gave New Mexico State its first lead at 16-13 with 6:16 left in the third quarter. Pavia’s 27-yard connection with Terrell Warner capped the scoring with 3:42 left in the fourth. Pavia also carried it eight times for 56 yards for New Mexico State (3-5). Justice Powers caught three passes for 81 yards.

Regional
AP
See stories by AP