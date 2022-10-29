FBI investigating antisemitic mail sent to an advocacy group based in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The FBI says it is investigating a report from a Santa Fe-based environmental advocacy group that it received mail containing antisemitic imagery and a suspicious powdery substance inside. FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said Friday in an email that the substance was tested and determined not to be harmful. Further details were not being released by the FBI as it continues its investigation.

Conservation Voters New Mexico Executive Director Demis Foster said the group received an envelop Wednesday in the mail that included a brown, powdery substance along with a torn up political flier that the group distributed in support of a Democratic state legislator.