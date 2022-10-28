Sentence handed down for slaying of New Mexico girl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man convicted of child abuse and other charges stemming from the 2016 death and dismemberment of an Albuquerque girl has been sentenced to 37 1/2 years in prison. The punishment for Fabian Gonzales was handed down Thursday by a state district judge. During his trial, prosecutors said that although Gonzales didn’t kill the Victoria Martens, he set in motion events that created a dangerous environment that led to the girl's death. Martens’ death — on her 10th birthday — sent shockwaves through the community. The girl's mother, Michelle Martens, will be sentenced next month for her role in the killing.