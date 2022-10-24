Defense motions could sidetrack trial in Taos compound case

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — A judge has ruled five defendants are competent to stand trial more than four years after they were found in a squalid New Mexico compound with 11 malnourished children and the body of a young boy. But multiple motions filed by defense lawyers last week may slow the proceedings again. Taos County sheriff’s officials raided the compound in remote northern New Mexico in August 2018, saying they also discovered a firing range and firearms. In a second search, authorities reported recovering the remains of a 3-year-old boy. All five members of the extended family are charged with conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States and providing material support to terrorists.