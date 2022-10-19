© 2022 KRWG
Wolf known for genetic value found dead in New Mexico

KRWG | By AP
Published October 19, 2022 at 12:32 PM MDT
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Environmentalists are pushing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to do more to protect Mexican gray wolves after one of the endangered predators was found dead in southwestern New Mexico. They say illegal killings continue to hamper the population, but federal statistics show there were fewer wolves found dead so far this year than in previous years. Authorities said they couldn't provide any details about the circumstances of the latest wolf death since it's an ongoing investigation. Environmentalists described the animal as one of the most genetically-valuable Mexican wolves in the wild. It was part of a pack that was relocated to Ted Turner's Ladder Ranch in 2021.

