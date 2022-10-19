Migrant survivors of West Texas shooting detained by ICE

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — One migrant is dead, another is wounded and at least seven others are languishing in detention three weeks after twin brothers allegedly opened fire on them in the Texas desert, claiming they thought they were firing on wild hogs. Now, advocates for the survivors are calling for immigration authorities to release the migrants. They cite a 2021 immigration directive that specifies being a victim of a crime in the U.S. should be considered during enforcement. The accused shooters, Mark and Michael Sheppard, who both worked in local law enforcement, were initially released on half a million dollars bail. They were re-arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the Sept. 27 shooting.