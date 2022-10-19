© 2022 KRWG
Judge's ruling puts restrictions on New Mexico Civil Guard

KRWG | By AP
Published October 19, 2022 at 7:12 AM MDT
Members of the New Mexico Civil Guard being arrested in 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Civil Guard has been barred from publicly acting as a military unit without authorization or assuming the role of law enforcement by using organized force at public protests or gatherings. The Albuquerque Journal reported Tuesday that District Court Judge Elaine Lujan also has banned such activity by the group’s directors, officers, agents, employees, members and any of their successor organizations and members. A lawsuit alleged members of the New Mexico Civil Guard violated state law by exercising or attempting to exercise the functions of a peace officer without authority and have organized and operated as a military unit without having been called to military service by the governor, according to the Journal.

