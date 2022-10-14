New Mexico Supreme Court to take on redistricting case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court will take up a legal challenge over a congressional map that divvies up a conservative area of the state. In an order released Friday, the court scheduled oral arguments for early January. The Democratic governor and her legislative allies had asked the Supreme Court to step in and stay proceedings that began earlier this year in state district court. The case holds implications for a congressional district in southern New Mexico. The Republican Party has cited public comments by top Democratic legislators as evidence of partisan bias in decisions about the district's boundaries.