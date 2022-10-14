© 2022 KRWG
Judge rules new DACA program can continue temporarily

KRWG | By AP
Published October 14, 2022 at 3:35 PM MDT
Activists marched to Trump Tower in New York in anticipation of President Trump's elimination of the DACA program.
Albin Lohr-Jones
/
Getty Images

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that the current version of a federal policy that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children can continue, at least temporarily. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen said Friday that the policy set to proceed under new regulations at the end of the month can continue with limitations that he previously set. Those limitations say there can be no new applicants for DACA and that those who are already in the program can continue to be in it and renew their applications. It’s unclear when Hanen will give his final decision on the case, which is expected to end up again at the U.S. Supreme Court.

