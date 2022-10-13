New Mexico Licensing Department subject of cyber attack

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico agency that oversees professional licenses for thousands of businesses across the state has been the target of a cyber attack. Officials said Thursday there is evidence of unauthorized access of the Regulation and Licensing Department and that some organizations and individuals had their records compromised. They did not say how many people had their data accessed or if only certain areas of the department were targeted. The Department of Information Technology is investigating. Those whose personal information was accessed will receive data breach assistance and credit monitoring. State officials say they are confident that it is an isolated incident.

