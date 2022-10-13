New Mexico governor pins reelection to support for abortion

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham hitched her reelection campaign squarely to providing abortion access in the second head-to-head debate of the campaign season against Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti. The Wednesday night debate from KOAT-TV and The Albuquerque Journal delved into concerns about urban crime and security along the U.S. border with Mexico, as well as gun control and tax policy, amid some terse political attacks. Ronchetti is a former television meteorologist who ran unsuccessfully or U.S. Senate in 2020 against Democrat Ben Ray Luján. In 2021, Lujan Grisham helped legislators repeal a dormant 1969 statute that had outlawed most abortion procedures as felonies.