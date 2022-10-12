Bird flu worries prompt Albuquerque BioPark Zoo closures

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A popular penguin exhibit at the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo has been shut down due to concerns about bird flu. The Albuquerque Journal reports zoo officials announced Tuesday that Penguin Chill will be closed indefinitely as a precaution. No birds have tested positive for the virus. But there are outstanding tests for ducks and other birds at Tingley Beach. A majority of the zoo’s birds were recently relocated to indoor shelters. Dr. Carol Bradford, the zoo’s senior veterinarian, said some birds are still open for visitors to see. But their have been covered with tarps. Avian flu is highly contagious.