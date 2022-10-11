Flashlight mistaken for gun in Bernalillo County shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Bernalillo County Sheriff’s officials say six deputies who fatally fired on a suspect last month mistook his flashlight for a gun. Chief Deputy Nicholas Huffmyer shared video from the shooting of 45-year-old Colby Atkins during a news conference Monday. Deputies responded shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sept. 20 to a crash when someone informed them a man was passed out in a car parked at a gas station. Atkins drove away two minutes after being roused, according to police dash camera video. Authorities say Atkins then crashed into two cars. After 10 minutes of negotiations, Atkins appeared to point a weapon. This led to deputies opening fire.