GOP makes push to weaken Democrats' grip on Texas border

HARLINGEN, Texas (AP) — Texas Democrats are embarking on another October blitz in pursuit of flipping America’s big red state. But Republicans are making an aggressive play to win races along Texas' mostly Hispanic southern border in November's midterms. The rare sight of contested races on the Texas border has widened cracks in an important Democratic stronghold after former President Donald Trump’s significant gains with Hispanic voters in the 2020 election. Republican Rep. Maya Flores’ victory in a special election this year reflected the shifting ground. She is running against Democrat Rep. Vicente Gonzalez.