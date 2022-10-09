Families separated at border push back on new evaluations

WASHINGTON (AP) — Parents suing after being separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border are pushing back against a Justice Department effort to require additional psychological evaluations to measure how much the Trump-era traumatized them. Attorneys argue in new court documents that the effects of the policy has been unusually well-documented and it’s unfair to require parents to undergo another round of testing now. The migrants seeking compensation have already undergone other evaluations, but the Justice Department said last month that testing from a government-chosen expert is necessary since the parents are alleging permanent mental and emotional injuries.