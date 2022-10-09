AG Balderas is among 4 finalists for president of Northern New Mexico College

ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is a finalist for president of Northern New Mexico College. He's one of four people being considered for the post, along with Dr. Patricia Trujillo, the deputy secretary of the state’s Higher Education Department.

The other two finalists are Dr. Bruno G. Hicks, vice president of academic affairs at Dalton State College in Georgia, and Dr. David L. Johns, president of Ferrum College in Virginia. The 49-year-old Balderas served two terms as state auditor before moving on to the attorney general’s office.

Trujillo has been an associate professor of English/Chicano studies at Northern since 2010, and was the college’s director of equity and diversity from 2013-20.